This weekend, enjoy dance workshops, Shakespeare’s return to Clark Park, and sharks across the Delaware Valley.
Philadelphia Dance Day
Billed as a way to unite the community through dance, Philly Dance Day is an annual event that encourages dancers and dance enthusiasts to get together for a day of workshops. Almost every dance discipline is on the schedule from hip-hop to bhangra, from belly dance to swing. Even if you go alone, a partner will be provided and there are sessions specifically geared to kids. The evening showcase is the only one that requires a donation, which you can pay in advance online.
- What: In-person workshops
- Where: Markward Taney Park, 400 S. Taney St.; Philly Dance Fitness – Rittenhouse, 1923 Chestnut St.; Plays and Players Theater, 1714 Delancey Pl.
- When: Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- How much: Workshops, free, $5 – $10 suggested donation for dance workshop
Franklin Square 15th Birthday Celebration
Franklin Square turns 15 and wants to celebrate by offering a free day of fifteen activities of various kinds. Story time, yoga, crafts, dance lessons and more anchor the family-friendly event. For the 21+ set, the Franklin Square beer garden opens at 5 p.m., with beer, food and cocktails that you can order from your seat. Connect 4, cornhole and other games are provided onsite.
- What: In-person outdoor event
- Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St.
- When: Saturday, July 31, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you go
Shakespeare in Clark Park: Pericles, Prince of Tyre
Thou shalt enjoy Shakespeare in the park at least once in the summertime and Clark Park makes it easy to do so. They mount “Pericles: Prince of Tyre” through Sunday. Performances are free and you can register ahead of time for COVID-safe and vaccinated seating. Note: There is no rain space available this year due to an abundance of safety, so in the event of inclement weather shows will be cancelled. Check social media or the official website for updates if the forecast looks iffy.
- What: In-person outdoor performance
- Where: Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave.
- When: 7 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Aug. 1
- How much: Free
Del Shakes Summer Festival
Shakespeare is making an appearance in Delaware, too. Delaware Shakespeare is mounting two different performances through the weekend, “Midsummer Mix Tape” and “Shakespeare Poetry Slam.” The former is dedicated to the music from productions past and future, while the poetry slam is a performance from hip-hop and spoken word artists inspired by the Bard. “Shakespeare Poetry Slam” will be performed on Friday, “Midsummer Mixtape” on Saturday and Sunday.
- What: Outdoor play performances
- Where: Rockwood Park, 4651 Washington St. Extension, Wilmington, Del.
- When: Through Sunday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- How much: Pay what you decide, $10, $20 or $30
The Marilu Henner Show
Comedian and actress Marilu Henner is bringing her one-woman show to New Hope. The “Taxi,” “Evening Shade,” and “Celebrity Apprentice” actress — who is also a New York Times bestselling author, and a star of stage, screen, and film — will sing, dance, and tell stories in what is billed as a Las Vegas-style revue. She will likely also share examples of her hyperthymesia, an extremely rare condition in which people can specifically remember the details of what was happening on any day in their past.
- What: In-person, one-woman show
- Where: Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St., New Hope, Pa.
- When: Through Sunday, Aug. 15
- How Much: $45, limited VIP tickets $125
Night of Love: Regina Belle, Peabo Bryson, and Jeffrey Osborne
Radio’s “Quiet Storm” format brought R&B balladeers to the forefront and Regina Belle, Peabo Bryson and Jeffrey Osborne are among the best of the genre. The powerhouse trio will perform on the “Night of Love” show heading to the Dell Music Center this Sunday. If date night is on the horizon, pick up the tickets fast; the show is already close to sold out.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.
- When: Sunday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.
- How much: $40 – $85
It’s Personal: The Art of Robert Beck
Painter Robert Beck is a practitioner of plein air painting or more simply, painting outdoors. His documentary style yields works that can seem almost photographic in their realism. Curated by David Leopold, his selected works will be on display at the Michener Art Museum through next January. The exhibit includes his studio and plein air work along with a catalogue and collection of essays Beck wrote over the years for ICON magazine entitled “A Thousand Words: Essays and Art by Robert Beck.”
- What: In-person exhibition
- Where: Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, Pa.
- When: Friday, July 30 – Jan. 22, 2022
- How much: $5 – $15, free for children under 6
Opening Reception for Alicia Grullón: “From March to June: At Home with Essential Workers” and Kay S. Healy: “Pile”
Artists Alicia Grullón and Kay S. Healy both have their works on display at Moore College of Art. Grullón’s evocative photographs, prints, videos, and the series of self-portraits in her latest work “From March to June: At Home with Essential Workers” amplifies the lives of essential workers, while Healy’s “Pile” repurposes objects used during the height of the pandemic last year. Healy will offer a perspective on her work starting at 6 p.m.
- What: In-person reception
- Where: Moore College of Art and Design, 1916 Race St.
- When: Friday, July 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
Shark Summer
Sharks are in town, but fortunately not anywhere near the area’s beaches. Instead, they’re at the Adventure Aquarium which boasts the longest shark bridge in the world, and the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast. There’s also a shark tunnel and Pacific blacktip reef sharks as part of the exhibit this year, among other features. Adventure Aquarium says they are the first new species introduced to the shark exhibit in the last 13 years.
- What: In-person live animal exhibit
- Where: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Aquarium Loop Dr. Camden, N.J.
- When: Through Monday, Sept. 6
- How Much: $21.99 – $34.99
Solely Rich Sneaker Convention
Sneakers are among the hottest commodities in the raging collectibles industry with coveted brands like Jordans and Yeezys going for thousands of dollars on sites like Flight Club and StockX. This event is billed as a buy, sell, or trade show and you can still purchase a table if you want to be a vendor. Social media influencer Kenstarrrz is hosting.
- What: In-person collector event
- Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. Oaks, Pa.
- When: Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: $20 – $100
Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design
The work of designer Anna Russell Jones (1902 -1995) was groundbreaking for her time. She was a wallpaper and carpet designer, a civil service illustrator, a freelance artist, and the first Black graduate of what is now Moore College of Art. She also attended Howard University’s medical school as a medical illustrator, the only one in that course of study at the time. Artifacts from her life and work are on display at the African American Museum in Philadelphia in an exhibit both in-person and online.
- What: In-person and online exhibition
- Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.
- When: Through Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021
- How much: $10 – $14 in person, free online
