Radio’s “Quiet Storm” format brought R&B balladeers to the forefront and Regina Belle, Peabo Bryson and Jeffrey Osborne are among the best of the genre. The powerhouse trio will perform on the “Night of Love” show heading to the Dell Music Center this Sunday. If date night is on the horizon, pick up the tickets fast; the show is already close to sold out.

Painter Robert Beck is a practitioner of plein air painting or more simply, painting outdoors. His documentary style yields works that can seem almost photographic in their realism. Curated by David Leopold, his selected works will be on display at the Michener Art Museum through next January. The exhibit includes his studio and plein air work along with a catalogue and collection of essays Beck wrote over the years for ICON magazine entitled “A Thousand Words: Essays and Art by Robert Beck.”

What : In-person exhibition

: In-person exhibition Where : Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, Pa.

: Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, Pa. When : Friday, July 30 – Jan. 22, 2022

: Friday, July 30 – Jan. 22, 2022 How much: $5 – $15, free for children under 6

Artists Alicia Grullón and Kay S. Healy both have their works on display at Moore College of Art. Grullón’s evocative photographs, prints, videos, and the series of self-portraits in her latest work “From March to June: At Home with Essential Workers” amplifies the lives of essential workers, while Healy’s “Pile” repurposes objects used during the height of the pandemic last year. Healy will offer a perspective on her work starting at 6 p.m.

What : In-person reception

: In-person reception Where : Moore College of Art and Design, 1916 Race St.

: Moore College of Art and Design, 1916 Race St. When : Friday, July 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Friday, July 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free

Sharks are in town, but fortunately not anywhere near the area’s beaches. Instead, they’re at the Adventure Aquarium which boasts the longest shark bridge in the world, and the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast. There’s also a shark tunnel and Pacific blacktip reef sharks as part of the exhibit this year, among other features. Adventure Aquarium says they are the first new species introduced to the shark exhibit in the last 13 years.

Sneakers are among the hottest commodities in the raging collectibles industry with coveted brands like Jordans and Yeezys going for thousands of dollars on sites like Flight Club and StockX. This event is billed as a buy, sell, or trade show and you can still purchase a table if you want to be a vendor. Social media influencer Kenstarrrz is hosting.

What : In-person collector event

: In-person collector event Where : Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. Oaks, Pa.

: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $20 – $100

The work of designer Anna Russell Jones (1902 -1995) was groundbreaking for her time. She was a wallpaper and carpet designer, a civil service illustrator, a freelance artist, and the first Black graduate of what is now Moore College of Art. She also attended Howard University’s medical school as a medical illustrator, the only one in that course of study at the time. Artifacts from her life and work are on display at the African American Museum in Philadelphia in an exhibit both in-person and online.

What : In-person and online exhibition

: In-person and online exhibition Where : African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.

: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. When : Through Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

: Through Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 How much: $10 – $14 in person, free online

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.