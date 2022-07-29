Cumberland and Salem counties in N.J. join regional fight to stop drug trafficking

From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Two counties in South Jersey are joining their neighbors in the Philadelphia region to interrupt drug trafficking.

Cumberland and Salem counties are the latest jurisdictions to be added to the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, or HIDTA. They join at a time when the synthetic opioid fentanyl is driving the number of drug overdose deaths to record levels across the country.

“Fentanyl is public enemy number one,” said Lt. Steven Ingram, commander of the HIDTA task force within the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. “We have never seen a drug that has caused so much death before fentanyl.”

New Jersey saw a one percent increase in the number of suspected drug overdose deaths in 2021. As of Monday, the state reported 1,650 suspected deaths for 2022.

Citing recent research that indicates fentanyl poisoning as the leading cause of death for ages 18-45, Ingram said the addition of Cumberland and Salem counties to HIDTA is “extremely beneficial.”

“Having the connectivity with our county partners who are neighboring us to the south, to the north, and to the east helps us work more efficiently to address that threat,” he said.

Salem County Prosecutor Kristen Telsey called being in the program “critical,” adding that her county “tends to not have as many resources” as other parts of the state.

“We are a gateway to the entire Northeast corridor,” she said. “To have these resources come to Salem County will be a tremendous asset in being able to stem the tide of overdose, addiction, drug trafficking, and the related violence.”