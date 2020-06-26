Critically endangered whale found dead off N.J. coast

The carcass of a critically endangered whale species was found floating off the coast of New Jersey on Thursday, federal authorities said.

The whale was a North Atlantic right whale. The whales number only about 400, with fewer than 100 breeding females remaining, having suffered high mortality and poor reproduction in recent years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA said the whale was found floating off the coast of the Elberon section of Long Branch in Monmouth County. The species was confirmed by a Center for Coastal Studies aerial survey team.

The agency and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center are working on performing a necropsy of the animal to determine how it died.