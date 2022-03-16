U.S. judge: Public might get look at Cristiano Ronaldo police report

Albregts said a protective order that Dorsey imposed to prevent the release of the 2010 agreement doesn’t apply to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and “does not bar LVMPD from disseminating its criminal investigative file.”

Mayorga sued Ronaldo in 2018, saying through her attorneys that she was coerced into the settlement, never wanted to be identified publicly and should receive millions of dollars more than the $375,000 she received from Ronaldo’s representatives.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through her attorneys, Leslie Mark Stovall and Larissa Drohobyczer, to make her name public.

The lawyers did not immediately respond Tuesday to email and telephone messages about Albregts’ recommendation.

Albregts is an appointed magistrate who presides over procedural and pretrial matters.

Dorsey is a federal judge with lifetime tenure who can accept or reject his recommendation.

Albregts, saying the public records dispute should go to state court, cited a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a 1984 case involving the Seattle Times.

He noted the police department was not a party to the Mayorga-Ronaldo hush-money deal and that “all parties came to agree” that state court, not federal court, is the proper venue to decide whether state law obligates police to release what investigators found.

“While the information in LVMPD’s file may be identical to that which is covered in the protective order … LVMPD did not obtain the information because of this lawsuit,” Albregts wrote. “To find that the protective order restricts (police) dissemination of the information it gained from other sources would offend the First Amendment.”

Dorsey ruled last year that due to the 2010 agreement, the dispute between Mayorga and Ronaldo belonged in private arbitration.

The judge has not yet ruled whether Mayorga lacked the mental capacity at the time to sign the secrecy agreement and accept the settlement from Ronaldo’s representatives.

If Mayorga was fit to enter the pact, the judge has said, she is bound by confidentiality and an arbitrator should decide behind closed doors whether the contract was valid.

Mayorga’s civil lawsuit was filed first in state court in 2018 and moved to federal court in 2019. It alleges that Ronaldo or his associates broke the confidentiality pact before the German news outlet Der Spiegel published an article in 2017 based on documents obtained from an entity that Albregts identified as “whistleblower portal Football Leaks.”

The lawsuit accuses Ronaldo and reputation-protection “fixers” of conspiracy, defamation, breach of contract, coercion and fraud.

In documents filed last April, Stovall said damages should amount to $25 million plus attorney fees.