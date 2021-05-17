Crews battling 900-acre wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Dozens of firefighters from across South Jersey are working to contain a massive wildfire at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township.

Fire crews have settled controlled burns to help contain the blaze and save at least 100 homes that are at risk along Stage Road and Route 9.

It was first spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Rob Gill, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, told Action News the fire has consumed roughly 900 acres of land that splits between Ocean and Burlington counties.

The fire is zero percent contained, said Gill.