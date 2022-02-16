Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Delaware’s key COVID-19 metrics have finally fallen from the record-shattering explosion of a month ago to the levels seen at Thanksgiving, leading Gov. John Carney to declare Tuesday that his state has “beat the winter surge.”

The most closely watched figure — hospitalizations — is now 190. That’s 75% below the 759 mark of Jan. 12 and the lowest since Nov. 26.

The weekly average of new daily cases has plummeted to 306 — a 91% drop from 3,386 on Jan. 12. The last time it was that low was Nov. 15.

The positivity rate is 8.8% — 73% below the 32.0% reached on Jan. 11. Not since Nov. 28 has it been so low.

Gov. Carney is banking on those numbers, and the impact of the coronavirus, to keep dropping, even though he lifted the monthlong indoor mask mandate Friday. Carney is also hoping there won’t be a new spike from Sunday’s Super Bowl parties and Monday’s Valentine’s Day dates.

“The numbers are dropping like a rock,’’ the governor said Tuesday during what he said would be his last weekly coronavirus briefing, at least unless the situation changes for the worse.

The governor stressed, however, that, “we’re not where we want to be. We’ve still got a little work to do.”

Carney is aiming for a repeat of July, when daily cases and the number of infected in the hospital were both below 20.

The goal is to keep those figures at least below 100, he said.

To help keep the numbers falling and get to his goals, Carney is keeping his school mask mandate in place until April 1 and the requirement in courthouses and other government facilities statewide indefinitely.