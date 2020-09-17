COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

The Labor Department said Thursday that U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 forms the previous week and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.

The outbreak slammed the U.S. economy in the spring, causing the economy to collapse at a 31.7% annual from April through June, by far the worst three months on record. Companies and government agencies slashed 22 million jobs.

Since then, the economy and job market have been rebounding. Employers added 10.6 million jobs from May through August — but the United States still has recovered less than half the jobs lost in March and April.