There’s a certain sense of accomplishment as the job nears completion. There’s joy in the air. There’s also a little envy as I see how agilely my husband maneuvers the machinery. He has the access. He has the skill. I begin to imagine further.

That next day, I noticed more. I see various tree branches entangling other branches, which is serving as roadways for the squirrels. It’s kind of fun watching the tightrope travels.

In fact, one savvy fluffy-tailed gymnasts seamlessly traveled the entire width of the backyard, tree to tree. It’s cathartic watching them utilize this system, but it also reminds me how much this network of branches envelops the yard.

As the children played, I took a small set of shears and began trimming the branches. It was quick and easy but the shears are only suitable for small cuts and some of those branches were huge! I managed to get the low-hanging ones pruned. The view is widening, but I needed some help.

I considered my husband’s ease with the chainsaw. Nonetheless, I continued with my shears. The children were practicing their soccer drills. I keep at my pruning. They then moved on to paddle-ball. The time passes quickly.

The new vista allows for an easier neighborly chat. Practicing social distance protocols, we check in and catch up. It is from this perspective that I now spot a few burgeoning weed trees. I make a mental note.

A few rainy days kept us inside. My learning curve is decreasing, the kids’ online learning is progressing, and my mind is jumping. My mental note occupies me. The days are passing and still I keep thinking about the weed trees. I’d like to remove them and I have the time. But what about the tools?

Considering my options, I think about all I have learned in the past few weeks. I think about how life has changed and how uncertainty looms large. My job, my family’s health, their education, and our safety, in a matter of days, have become unpredictable.

I realize in this moment that we only have today. And today is the day to act and embrace change.

“Teach me how to use the chain saw,” I said to my husband.

He taught me. I had a few clumsy starts and stops, but I got it. I am a natural.

My ancestors from Poland worked in the fields in the old country. Then, in the 1800s, they worked in the factories around Philadelphia. I can feel it in my bones that I was meant to operate machinery on the land.

My husband spots me as I begin my first foray into cutting branches and then the weed trees.

My view is widened. The possibilities are looming. Growth will continue in my backyard and for that I am glad.

Marnie Johnson is a Testing Center Coordinator and ESL Adjunct Instructor, amateur podcaster, longtime imaginer, lover of poetry, and lifetime Christian with a husband and five kids living in Collingswood, NJ.

