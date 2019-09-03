Down the Shore

Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship off N.J.

(U.S. Coast Guard file photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a 39-year-old woman who fell ill on a cruise ship off New Jersey Sunday evening.

Officials say the Norwegian Escape ship was about 40 miles east of the Manasquan Inlet when crewmember requested a medical evacuation for a woman having medical issues that required attention.

An aircrew aboard a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City launched to assist.

Upon arrival, the crew hoisted the woman and her husband aboard and transported them to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona.

Authorities did not know the woman’s condition.

