Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 4 from boat near N.J. coast

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans came to the rescue of four people after their boat began taking on water near the New Jersey coast.

Authorities say the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a radio distress call Tuesday afternoon that a vessel was in distress near the north rock jetty in Cape May and dispatched boat crews.

Within 10 minutes, a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Cape May — along with good Samaritans and small crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Hammerhead and Coast Guard Cutter McShan — arrived at the scene, officials said.