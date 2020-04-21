Coronavirus Pandemic

Chromebooks available for Philly schools’ digital learning plan

People outside William Dick Elementary School in North Philadelphia wait to pick up Chromebooks.

People outside William Dick Elementary School in North Philadelphia waited to pick up Chromebooks on April 7. (The Notebook)

Chromebooks are available for pickup this week and next, as part of the Philadelphia School District’s digital learning plan to help students K-12 learn at home. Officials say there’s no need to rush, and that students or their parents can pick up a Chromebook later this week or next.

The Chromebooks will be available for pickup at two distribution sites: the District’s Education Center (440 N. Broad Street, 1st Floor Lobby) and the Fitzpatrick Annex Building (4101 Chalfont Drive, in the back of Fitzpatrick Elementary School). Both sites will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adults who are picking up a Chromebook for their student should bring some form of personal identification. It’s also recommended that they bring the student’s identification number.

High school students should bring their official school district identification badge.

