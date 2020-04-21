Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Chromebooks are available for pickup this week and next, as part of the Philadelphia School District’s digital learning plan to help students K-12 learn at home. Officials say there’s no need to rush, and that students or their parents can pick up a Chromebook later this week or next.

The Chromebooks will be available for pickup at two distribution sites: the District’s Education Center (440 N. Broad Street, 1st Floor Lobby) and the Fitzpatrick Annex Building (4101 Chalfont Drive, in the back of Fitzpatrick Elementary School). Both sites will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.