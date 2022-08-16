Thousands of parents and caregivers in Pennsylvania are unfairly labeled as child abusers before they’re able to defend themselves, according to a lawsuit filed in Commonwealth Court by parents, caregivers, and community organizations.

People accused of child abuse can be listed offenders before they’ve had a hearing, which is a violation of due process and the right to reputation under Pennsylvania’s constitution, the lawsuit says.

The current system damages peoples’ reputations and prevents employment, particularly in the daycare and healthcare fields, according to the lawsuit. Women of color are disproportionately surveilled and impacted, attorneys for the plaintiffs say.

“It doubles down on the racial bias that exists on the front end, and just excludes women of color from a whole swath of employment opportunities in fields that, especially now, are facing dire worker shortages,” said Jamie Gullen, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs. She is managing attorney of the Employment Unit and Youth Justice Project at Community Legal Services.

The lawsuit asks that the court require the state to provide notice to those accused of child abuse, and provide them an opportunity to respond to accusations before their name is listed on the registry. Several other states, including neighboring Delaware, offer these due processes, the attorneys say. They’re also asking that their clients — a community organization and five individuals — be removed from the registry until they receive due process.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

The allegations against parents and caregivers often arise from situations like missed doctor appointments, accidental injuries, or medical conditions with unknown causes, the attorneys say.