Police say they found a 6-year-old boy locked in a dog cage inside Philadelphia home

A mother is being questioned after police made a horrifying discovery in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene after police say two young girls were found half-dressed outside a home on the 4200 block of Glenview Street.

When police made their way inside the residence, a 6-year-old boy was found nude inside a locked dog cage with a blanket and pillow.

“When officers arrived on the block they saw two girls, ages four and five, that were partially dressed outside in the rain. The officers were able to pick them up and gain entry inside the property. Once they got in there they came upon a 6-year-old that was locked inside of a dog cage,” said Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Action News has learned the children are related.

Police say there were also two adults inside the home at the time: an elderly woman and a man in his 40s.

Neighbors describe that man as an uncle who is mentally handicapped.

An investigation is still underway into this discovery.

Investigators don’t want to speculate yet on what charges, if any, will come from this situation as they’re interviewing the children’s mother at this hour.