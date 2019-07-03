Charges dropped in Phillies’ Herrera domestic assault case

In this April 12, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera (37) practices before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Miami. Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo, File)

Domestic assault charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera have been dismissed.

The move came Wednesday after the victim in the case decided to drop the matter.

Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days.

His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, told reporters outside the courtroom in Atlantic City that Herrera and the 20-year-old woman involved in the case “are looking forward to getting on with their lives and on with their loving relationship together.”

Police were called to a casino in May on a report of a domestic assault. They found a woman with signs of injury to her arms and neck, which they said were caused by Herrera.

He was placed on leave by Major League Baseball afterward.

A message seeking comment about Herrera was left with the Phillies.

