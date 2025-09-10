This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Newly released video footage has led prosecutors in Philadelphia to downgrade a murder charge to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Lauren Jardine in Center City.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday at the busy intersection of 12th and Chestnut streets. Surveillance and cellphone video show a confrontation between Jardine and the suspect, identified by police as 45-year-old John Kelly, escalating quickly.

Jardine is seen pulling a gun, followed by Kelly appearing to brandish a screwdriver. The two struggled before Kelly gained control of the firearm.

Police said Kelly then shot Jardine multiple times. Additional footage captured from a nearby building also shows part of the altercation.

Kelly was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic. “Somebody got killed because they intervened in a fight,” said Jackie Smith, a Center City resident.

Jardine’s family shared photos with Action News, highlighting her recent efforts to earn her GED. She had spoken at a city event for Adult Education and Family Literacy last year, saying, “Now, more than ever, I’m sincere and dedicated to earning my GED, for both her and me, so one day soon I can start my own business.”

According to data from 6abc’s data team, fewer than 5% of shooting victims in the past year were shot in the 9th District, which includes Center City.

Some residents told Action News that Kelly had been known to cause disturbances at the intersection, including on the day of the shooting. “When I was walking to the gym, he was screaming down the street,” said Timo Dubynin-Moore.

Police believe Jardine may have initially tried to break up an argument between Kelly and a woman believed to be his girlfriend. That woman is also seen in the video.