CDC probing 109 liver illnesses in kids, including 5 deaths

What’s causing the illnesses isn’t clear. Adenovirus was detected in half the children, “but we do not know if it is the cause,” he said.

There are dozens of adenoviruses, many of them associated with coldlike symptoms, fever, sore throat and pink eye. But some versions can trigger other problems, including inflammation in the stomach and intestines. Officials are exploring a link to one particular version that’s normally associated with gut inflammation.

U.S. health officials haven’t seen evidence of an unusually large wave of adenovirus infections, although many doctors don’t usually test for it.

This week, the World Health Organization officials said they had reports of almost 300 probable cases in 20 countries.

In the U.S., most of the children were toddlers, nearly all were hospitalized and eight received liver transplants

“It’s still a very rare occurrence,” Butler said. “A majority of these cases have recovered and recovered fully.”