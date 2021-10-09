When Chrissie Brown Torres was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia called myelofibrosis in October 2020, the signs were at least a year in the making, she says. In late winter 2019, she experienced what she thought was a viral respiratory infection. With the COVID-19 pandemic picking up, she opted to treat herself at home, thinking her symptoms would eventually subside. But in July 2020, Torres still had some lingering symptoms, including a cough and shortness of breath. So she went to get checked out by a doctor.

For months, Torres visited a string of specialists, including a cardiologist, a gastrointestinal doctor, and a pulmonologist. She said various lab results showed signs of her fast resting heart rate, an enlarged spleen and liver, and nucleated red blood cells in her body, all classic symptoms of leukemia. After a final visit with a hematologist, she got the confirmation she’d been searching for.

“After three months of seeing three to five specialists a week, the hematologist did a bone marrow biopsy in that September [2020], and two weeks later, on Oct. 1, I got the results and he indicated that I had primary myelofibrosis, which is a chronic-progressive form of leukemia,” Torres said.

Myelofibrosis is a blood cancer, in the sense that some of the blood cells that originate in the bone marrow become cancerous and grow abnormally. Dr. David Porter, director of the cell therapy and transplant program at the University of Pennsylvania and the Abramson Cancer Center, said a number of different treatments, mostly in the form of oral chemotherapy drugs, are largely designed to slow down the growth of the leukemia cell and to treat some of the symptoms that the leukemia causes. But if left untreated, the leukemia will inevitably become more aggressive and life-threatening.

“And the only way that’s really known to cure this [is] with very intensive treatments like bone marrow transplants,” said Porter.

But in the United States, patients like Torres, who is of Latino descent, are less likely to find a matching donor than white patients.

Last December, Torres traveled to New York from her home in South Jersey to have a genomic profiling test completed at Memorial Sloan Kettering, the oldest and largest private cancer center in the world. Many blood cancers are caused by genetic mutations, and doctors need to identify the specific kind of mutation that’s driving the blood cancer on the cellular level.

“And they had identified a super rare genetic mutation,” said Torres, “and when my doctor gave me the results, he said that at the time they were familiar with about 15 published cases outside of mine.”

After her visit to Memorial Sloan Kettering, her specialist told Torres that the only way to cure her cancer would be to get a bone marrow transplant. Torres was placed on a worldwide database of bone marrow donors.

In 1986, the National Marrow Donor Program was formed and is now referred to as the Be The Match registry, a list of over 10 million donors who have volunteered to donate bone marrow for somebody in need. But more than a year later, Torres is still waiting to find her match. And her experience is all too common among cancer patients of color.

According to the most recent data, Hispanic and Latino patients have a 48% chance of finding a match. For Black Americans, that likelihood is as low as 23%. And that’s compared to white Americans, who have a 79% chance of finding a match. Donors of color are severely underrepresented in transplant registries, and Porter says ethnicity and ancestry have a lot to do with what makes a good bone marrow transplant match.