As COVID numbers relax and more people get vaccinated against the virus, Philadelphia is beginning to re-notice individuals for in-person jury duty service.

Pre-pandemic, you may have had the experience of getting dismissed from jury duty because of important work, family constraints, or health conditions.

But now, can having concerns about getting COVID get you out of this civic responsibility? And can the courts ask you about your vaccination status?

Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn posed these questions to attorney Joe Oxman. He practices law in Pennsylvania and is a member of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association.

Here’s some of what he had to say.

—

As of now, the courts, either the Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania or the federal courts for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Middle or Western District, or the Third Circuit, have not issued any edicts related to expanding the excuses for jury service to include COVID-19.

So it would be perhaps entirely up to individual judges to determine this?

Absolutely. It will be completely up to individual judges to determine whether or not a juror’s concern about COVID-19 would warrant a legitimate excuse to get out of serving jury duty.

Courts are asking potential jurors if they have recently had COVID symptoms, if they have COVID symptoms, if they think they’ve been exposed.

Yes, there has been circulating within the Court of Common Pleas and the federal courts a COVID-19 checklist that all the jurors fill out. I think if anyone checks a box in that questionnaire, I think they would be excused.

Can courts ask about vaccination status?

That’s a good question. I couldn’t tell you exactly. The courts have not decided whether or not they’re going to ask that question. And there hasn’t been any issue raised by trial counsel, either plaintiffs, defendants, or prosecutors related to that in terms of voir dire of jurors.