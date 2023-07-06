Philly council member wants apology from Camden leader for ‘thugs,’ ‘freaks’ comment

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, also a Democrat, took offense to Cappelli’s comments the day before regarding Philadelphia, calling on him to apologize for the remarks.

She released a statement Wednesday saying, “To insinuate that ALL Philadelphians are ‘thugs,’ ‘criminals,’ and ‘freaks’ simply because one of the suspects in a shooting has ‘a tie to Philadelphia’ is completely unacceptable.”

You can read Councilmember Richardson’s full statement below:

“I want to extend my prayers to the six-year-old child that was injured in the Fourth of July shooting in Camden, NJ. As a mother of a six-year-old, my heart is with their entire family, and I am praying for a speedy recovery.

“However, I am extremely appalled by the derogatory statements made earlier today by Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. A majority of the 1.59 million residents of Philadelphia are self-respecting, law-abiding citizens. To insinuate that ALL Philadelphians are “thugs,” “criminals,” and “freaks” simply because one of the suspects in a shooting has “a tie to Philadelphia” is completely unacceptable.

“Not only were his comments disparaging, but they were asinine and unprincipled for an individual of Mr. Cappelli’s stature. As director of Camden County’s Board of Commissioners, Mr. Cappelli serves as a leader of Camden County’s 37 municipalities. Instead of making disparaging statements, he should work to foster stronger interregional relationships.

“I hope that he swiftly apologizes for his generalized comments and continues to welcome Philadelphians to Camden County as we will continue to work with and welcome Camden County, New Jersey residents who frequent our City on a daily basis with open arms. I am always available to work together if he chooses to do so.”

