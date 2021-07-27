Bucks County police officer among 4 arrested in attempted child luring case in Atlantic City

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Atlantic City Police Department has arrested four men, including a Pennsylvania police officer, on charges of attempted child luring.

On July 22, police say the men were caught after an operation was carried out by a concerned citizens group affiliated with the Colorado Ped Patrol whose members pose as underage children on social media sites.

“They would confront the individual and notify local law enforcement. The citizens provided the responding officers with screenshots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens and the suspects,” Atlantic City police said in a press release.

The following men were arrested:

Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, Md.

Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City

Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia

Clifford Horn, 54, of Chalfont, Pa.

Action News has confirmed that Horn worked as a corporal with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

The citizens group says the man, later identified as Horn, went on the Grindr app to arrange a meeting with the underage child for a quick sex act. He allegedly sent a picture of himself in his underwear and arranged to meet with a 14-year-old boy. Horn didn’t know he was communicating with the concerned citizens group.