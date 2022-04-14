Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail

Authorities say he unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets, in a train full of morning commuters. He’s charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems — authorities say there’s currently no evidence linking him to terror organizations and are still trying to derive a motive.

“The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara K. Winik said. “The defendant’s attack was premeditated, was carefully planned and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city.”

The 10 gunshot victims, who range in age from 16 to 60, are all expected to survive.

Outside the courtroom, defense attorney Mia Eisner-Grynberg cautioned against “a rush to judgment.”

“Initial reports in a case like this are often inaccurate,” she said. She noted that James alerted police to his whereabouts, 30 hours into a manhunt that included cellphone alerts to the general public.

Once he knew he was wanted, “he called Crime Stoppers to help,” Eisner-Grynberg said.

She had agreed to his being held without bail, at least for now. His attorneys could seek bail later on.