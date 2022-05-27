Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit, allowing N.Y. probe to go on

James’ public statements about Trump “make clear that she disagrees vehemently with Mr. Trump’s political views,” Sannes wrote, but Trump and his lawyers failed to demonstrate any connection between her opinions and how the investigation has played out.

“The fact that (James’) public statements reflect personal and/or political animus toward (Trump) is not, in and of itself, sufficient,” Sannes wrote.

James heralded Friday’s ruling as a “big victory” over a “frivolous” lawsuit. Sannes’ decision came a day after a New York appeals court ruled that Trump must answer questions under oath in James’ probe, upholding a lower-court ruling requiring him to sit for a deposition.

“Time and time again, the courts have made clear that Donald J. Trump’s baseless legal challenges cannot stop our lawful investigation into his and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” James said in a written statement. “No one in this country can pick and choose how the law applies to them, and Donald Trump is no exception. As we have said all along, we will continue this investigation undeterred.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, questioned Sannes’ justification for dismissing the lawsuit and said they would take the matter to the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals.

“There is no question that we will be appealing this decision,” Habba said. “If Ms. James’s egregious conduct and harassing investigation does not meet the bad faith exception to the Younger abstention doctrine, then I cannot imagine a scenario that would.”

Trump sued James in December, resorting to a familiar but seldom successful strategy of litigation in an attempt to end the three-year investigation, which James has said uncovered evidence Trump’s company misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for more than a decade.

Trump filed the lawsuit just after James issued subpoenas for him and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., to give deposition testimony in James’ probe.

Trump sought an injunction barring James from investigating him and preventing her from being involved in any “civil or criminal” investigations of him and his company, such as a parallel criminal probe being led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Although the civil investigation is separate, James’ office has been involved in both. Trump also wanted a judge to declare that James violated his free speech and due process rights.

“We are sitting with our hands tied. We are simply dodging subpoenas at this point,” Habba said at a May 13 hearing.