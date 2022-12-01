Donate

Major break in Philadelphia’s Boy in the Box’ cold case

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • December 1, 2022
Information wanted signs are pictured for the ''Boy in the Box'' cold case.

Police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box." (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A major new development in one of Philadelphia’s highest-profile unsolved mysteries.

Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as “the boy in the box.”

The body of the young boy was found in a box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Fox Chase back in 1957.

His remains had never been identified until now.

The case was taken up by the Vidocq Society, which is made up of some of the world’s top investigators.

Police say they will release additional information on the case in the near future.

