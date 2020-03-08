Boy, 4, wounded in accidental shooting in Philadelphia

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck in an accidental shooting inside a home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. (Screenshot/NBC10 Philadelphia)

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.

Authorities are questioning a man in what they are calling an accidental shooting that wounded a 4-year-old boy in north Philadelphia.

Investigators say a man was playing with a group of children inside a home in the Olney neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when a gun discharged and the boy was shot in the hip. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Police said the 23-year-old man initially left the scene but later turned himself in to police. No arrests were immediately announced.

