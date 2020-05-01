Even with this health and economic crisis swirling, party leaders here in Washington are preparing for November. And the Philadelphia region is going to be the home of some of the fiercest battles in the nation. House Republicans have reserved an initial $6.5 million in TV buys in the Philadelphia market and Democrats locked in $6.1 million worth.

One race that will likely benefit from those dollars features South Jersey Republican U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew trying to defend a seat that he won as a Democrat.

His district now is coveted by both parties, especially since many feel Van Drew abandoned Democrats during impeachment, and Republicans hope he’s the ticket for keeping the seat in GOP hands.

In December — back when impeachment was the talk of the nation — Van Drew entered the Oval Office a Democrat, but by the time he was sitting next to President Donald Trump and pledged his “undying support” for him, it was obvious he was now a Trump Republican.

That feels like a different time now.

“Now is the time for no partisanship to exist,” Van Drew said while sitting in his congressional office about a month ago.

That was before lawmakers passed the historic more than $2 trillion stimulus package to address the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, partisanship has boiled over. Recently Van Drew’s been holding private calls with administration officials, business leaders, and what was supposed to be a public tele-town hall with his constituents – though WHYY wasn’t allowed on the call.

Van Drew didn’t speak on the House floor in the latest stimulus bill debate. But he recently joined Fox News from his living room, to discuss overhauling U.S. manufacturing in light of the pandemic.

“We need to do better, and the president’s talked about this, about producing and manufacturing right here in the United States of America. I’d love to see it in my district, but wherever it is: We can’t just rely on China for everything. That’s something we’ve really learned,” Van Drew said.

While Van Drew says this should be a bipartisan moment, Trump himself has been beating the partisan drum — lashing out at Democratic governors while supporting quarantine protests in blue states. That’s why one of Van Drew’s potential Democratic opponents, Brigid Callahan Harrison, has been offering nightly rebuttals to Trump’s briefings.

“I think that particularly in this situation it’s imperative that we hold this president and Congressman Van Drew accountable for what he’s saying and what he’s doing,” Callahan Harrison said.

Van Drew may have a big target on his back, but he says he has no regrets about voting against impeachment, switching parties and aligning himself with the president.

“Exactly what has happened to a T — to a letter — is exactly what I said would happen. That if we had impeachment it would create tremendous friction and toxicity in our nation, that it would hurt our nation, that it would hurt even relationships between people in the legislature,” Van Drew said.