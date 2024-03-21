Bill to offset student debt through tax credit passes Pennsylvania House

To offset the burden of student debt, employers in Pennsylvania could get a tax credit if they make contributions to their employees’ tuition savings account, under a bill that passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The legislation, which passed unanimously and now goes on to the state Senate, would allow employers to contribute up to $500 to an employee’s tuition savings account annually for a tax credit equal to 25% of the employer’s total contributions.

Tuition savings accounts, like the 529 plan, can be used for educational expenses — like tuition, room and board, books — at K-12 schools, college or career training programs and are meant to lower future borrowing.

Sponsors for the bill say with student debt totaling $1.77 trillion nationally, the legislation would help reduce the financial burden on students.