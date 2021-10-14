Bill Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One of Bill Cosby’s accusers has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against the comedian.

Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990.

He allegedly coerced her to travel there from New York as a young actress.

The lawsuit alleges Cosby initiated a mentoring relationship with Bernard, which included offers to feature her on “The Cosby Show.”

“I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life,” Bernard said in a press release Thursday