Biggest Delaware school district looks to protect and support transgender students

Transgender students at Delaware’s largest school district could soon have new protections under a proposal before the Red Clay School District Board of Education.

Board Policy 8005 was introduced at the board’s meeting last month. It would give transgender and gender-diverse students the right to be addressed by a name and pronoun corresponding with their gender identity if they have consent from their parents or guardians.

“The goal is to ensure healthy comfort and healthy development of the transgender or gender-diverse student while maximizing the student’s social integration and minimizing stigmatization,” said Hugh Broomall, Red Clay deputy superintendent.

For situations where students are separated by gender, like health education classes, transgender students would also be categorized with the group that corresponds to their gender identity. For this, they would not need parental consent.

They’d also be able to use the bathroom of their gender identity, or a single-stall restroom if they felt the need for additional privacy. The same policy would apply to locker rooms