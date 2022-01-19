Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged the current bill’s likely defeat this week. But he said the fight is not over as he heeds advocates’ call to force all senators to go on record with their positions.

“We ain’t giving up,” Schumer said after an evening strategy meeting. “It is a fight for the soul and the future of America.”

This is the fifth time the Senate will try to pass voting legislation this Congress.

The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act combines earlier bills into one package that would make Election Day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots — which have become especially popular during the COVID-19 pandemic — and enable the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes.

Both Manchin and Sinema say they support the package, which has passed the House, but they are unwilling to change the Senate rules to muscle it through that chamber over Republican objections. With a 50-50 split, Democrats have a narrow Senate majority — Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie — but they lack the 60 votes needed to overcome the GOP filibuster.

Instead, Schumer announced the Senate will vote on a more specific rules change for a “talking filibuster” on this one bill — requiring senators to stand at their desks and argue their views, rather than the current practice that simply allows senators to privately signal their objections.

Initial voting could start as soon as Wednesday. But even the proposal for a “talking filibuster” is expected to fail, since Manchin and Sinema have said they are unwilling to change the rules on a party-line vote by Democrats alone.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who led his party in doing away with the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees during Donald Trump’s presidency, warned off changing the rules again. He said Tuesday it would “break the Senate.”

Democratic senators countered in speeches from the Senate floor that with Republicans objecting to the voting legislation they have no choice.

Manchin did open the door to a more tailored package of voting law changes — including to the Electoral College Act, which became a focus of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol — that he said a bipartisan group of senators are working on and could draw Republican support.

“There are so many things that we can agree on,” he said, though he held firm against voting to change the filibuster rules.