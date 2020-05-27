This story is part of WHYY’s series “COVID-19: Remembering lives we’ve lost” about the everyday people the Philadelphia region has lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the lives they lived, and what they meant to their families, friends and communities.

Two of Frances Pilot’s favorite songs were Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Elvis Presley’s version of “(I Did It) My Way” — apt choices for the 81-year-old matriarch who did both, despite coming of age at a time when women weren’t expected to do either on their own.

“Back then, even though it was breaking out of the ’50s and the ’60s, it was still considered that women should be staying at home and taking care of their family,” said friend Martina Singer. “[Frances] did that, but she also wanted to have her own independence and to show that you can be a mother, you can be a wife, you can be a friend, and you can be successful.”

Frances, a Jersey Shore native also known as “Big Momma,” died April 9 from complications of COVID-19, having lived to the beat of her own drum (and her favorite singer, Elvis) until the very end. Frances was one of nearly 100,000 Americans who have died from the virus featured on the front page of the New York Times on Memorial Day.