Mary Shadd Cary, the second Black female law school graduate in America, was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the city that President Joe Biden calls home. Cary graduated in 1883 from Howard University’s Law School in Washington, D.C.

Cary and a few other Black women graduated from law schools in the late 19th century during an era when the U.S. Supreme Court actively sanctioned racism across America. One of those Black graduates even became the first woman of any race to teach at a law school.

Biden’s pledge to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer with a Black woman would be a first for that judicial body if Biden’s nominee is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The only people of color to serve on the nation’s highest court, established in 1789, is one Latina woman and two Black men.

Biden’s intention for the Supreme Court inadvertently highlights how racism and gender bias stain America’s judiciary, the institution tasked with the critical duty of ensuring justice for all.

Historically, America’s judiciary — federal and state — has been overwhelmingly white and male. Evidence of racial and gender disparities include the fact that, currently, less than 5% of all federal judges are Black women.

Biases embedded in America’s legal system are a factor for why the first Black woman did not become a federal judge until 1966. The first Black woman did not serve on a powerful federal appeals court until 1979, nearly a century after Cary’s law school graduation. And it was May 2000 before the first Black woman joined the federal District Court bench in Philadelphia, the city with the distinction as the birthplace of democracy in America.

Biden recently nominated a Black woman to join the Third Circuit federal appeals court headquartered in Philadelphia — another “first.” Interestingly, the Third Circuit is where William Hastie began service in 1949 as the first Black federal appellate judge.

An often-overlooked facet of the legal system is the inhospitable impact gender bias creates for women — lawyers and judges — of all races. The Supreme Court in 1873 ruled that women were unfit to work as lawyers because their “noble and benign” roles were that of wife and mother. Justices even defended that assessment as “the law of the Creator.”