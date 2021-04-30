Biden to visit Philly today to celebrate Amtrak, promote sweeping infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden, notorious Amtrak fan, will be in Philadelphia Friday to celebrate the rail service’s 50th anniversary, and to promote his sweeping infrastructure plan.

He’ll be speaking at West Philly’s 30th Street Station. Remarks are scheduled to kick off at 2:30.

The event is one in a series of scheduled travel stops marking Biden’s first 100 days in office. At the center of the tour — which took him to Atlanta, and Vice President Kamala Harris to Baltimore on Thursday — is Biden’s proposal to significantly expand the U.S.’s social safety net, provide more resources for public education, and invest heavily in infrastructure and green energy.

The two packages containing those proposals, the social program-focused American Families Plan, and the American Jobs plan, which is centered on infrastructure, would together cost a little over $4 trillion, on top of the almost $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed, and Biden signed, in March.

Altogether, it lays out a path of public spending with little precedent in modern history, and has led many observers to compare Biden’s platform to the New Deal.

The families plan, unveiled in full on Wednesday, included proposals to pay for universal preschool, among other efforts to increase child care affordability, create a federal paid leave program, and provide universal free community college options. It also seeks to extend a child tax credit included in the March COVID-19 relief package for another four years.

The infrastructure plan includes $200 billion for building and improving affordable housing, subsidies to the clean energy and domestic manufacturing industries, and plans to upgrade 20,000 miles of roads and repair 10,000 bridges.