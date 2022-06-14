Biden visits Philly Tuesday to speak at AFL-CIO convention

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

His comments are expected to focus on building an economy around working people.

The convention brings 57 unions together to debate, vote on resolutions, and chart the course for the labor movement’s future.

This visit comes as troubling economic indicators are mounting.