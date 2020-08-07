Barred from wearing hijabs, former youth detention center workers sue Delaware

Three Muslim women who formerly worked at a juvenile detention center in New Castle County filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the state of Delaware Thursday because officials barred them from wearing hijabs on the job.

Madinah Brown, Shakeya Thomas and Tia Mays all had similar experiences of religious and gender discrimination in their jobs with the state’s Department of Services of Children, Youth and their Families, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court for Delaware.

All three women claim they wore their Islamic headscarves when they were interviewed and during orientation and training for their jobs as youth rehabilitation counselors. The lawsuit alleges supervisors did not inform them that employees could not wear hijabs into the detention center near Wilmington.

The women said it was only after they started working — for several days in Brown’s case — that they were informed the facility prohibited employees from wearing “hoodies, hats or headgear,” the lawsuit says.

Attorney Gadeir Abbas called the women’s experiences “illegal and terrible” during a virtual announcement of the lawsuit Thursday on the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ YouTube and Facebook pages.

Known as CAIR, the council is representing the women along with Wilmington attorney Patrick Gallagher. Lawyers for CAIR held a news conference with Brown outside the detention center in October, detailing her situation and her complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Delaware Department of Labor. Those administrative remedies have been “exhausted,’’ the lawsuit said, but the women received notice of a “right to sue.”

“These types of irrational, inexplicable policies end up, in the final analysis, reflecting the anti-Muslim sentiment that is unfortunately all too common in our country today,’’ Abbas said. “It’s unfortunate, but it seems that this Delaware state agency is not fulfilling its obligations under the federal constitution.”