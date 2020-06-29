This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

___

New Jersey regulators are facing a backlog of 4,000 nursing home complaints, including 700 that are considered “high priority” and some that were filed more than two years ago.

The backlog is fueled in part by a long-standing lack of staff and other resources within the Department of Health investigatory arm charged with responding to these concerns, according to state health care consultants Manatt. Their report in early June raised questions about New Jersey’s capacity to fully protect vulnerable nursing home residents during the coronavirus pandemic and outlined recommendations to strengthen its system of oversight.

While it is not clear how many complaints have been filed recently — the first COVID-19 case in New Jersey was announced March 4 — family members, staff and advocates have reported challenging conditions in which a dwindling workforce struggled to properly care for residents, some of whom reportedly went hours or days without hot food, a change of soiled undergarments, or regular medications.

State officials have also faced ongoing criticism over their response to the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities whose residents and staff account for nearly half of the more than 13,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in New Jersey. Some critics have wondered if the DOH has the workforce it needs to oversee the industry, especially during the crisis.

“The Department of Health needs additional resources to be able to address all of those complaints, particularly the most serious ones, and to conduct their surveys according to the legal requirement,” lead Manatt investigator Cindy Mann told an Assembly panel in mid-June.

Manatt’s report — which took three weeks to complete and cost the state $500,000 — includes several recommendations for improving New Jersey’s long-term care system, which has reported more than 36,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,000 related deaths among residents and staff. In addition to increasing state oversight and regulatory muscle, the consultants stressed the need for better pay and opportunities for the workforce; greater transparency around nursing home ownership and sales; and a governor-appointed task force to pursue transformational change.

Legislation to be introduced Monday

“We need to have the inspection infrastructure bolstered. And we need more funding and we need more surveyors,” said Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen), who led the June hearing and said she plans to introduce legislation Monday with Senate Health Committee Chairman Joe Vitale (D-Middlesex) to address issues raised by Manatt.

Donna Leusner, the DOH communications director, acknowledged staff shortages had contributed to the buildup of the complaint backlog. “A combination of retirements and hiring freezes during the previous two administrations left the Division of Health Facility, Surveys and Field Operations with a low number of surveyors. A lengthy hiring process and lack of competitive salaries are also factors,” Leusner said. “Several hiring freezes since 2008 contributed to staffing decreases and delays,” she added, and changes in federal regulations made the process more time-consuming.

DOH officials said Friday that while regular inspections were suspended during the first part of the pandemic, emergency surveys were still permitted.

“The Department does not have any immediate jeopardy level complaints waiting to be investigated,” Leusner said, referring to the most urgent category, which requires attention in less than 48 hours. “ Those complaints are triaged at the highest prioritization have been investigated in the required time frame.”

Since mid-April, 184 nursing homes have been subject to a DOH infection control survey, as required by new federal guidelines, Leusner said. The department has also hired an outside vendor to help them inspect all facilities by July 31, as required under those guidelines, she said. Leusner declined to prove additional information about the contract, including who the state is paying and how much.

During the pandemic’s peak in April, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli acknowledged that inspectors faced difficulties getting sufficient and properly fitted masks, gowns and other protective gear needed to complete these visits. Some inspections had to be done “remotely,” she noted, and local officials were tasked with responding to others.

State inspectors “are being deployed into hospitals and testing sites as well. This is a daunting task,” Persichilli said April 10, indicating an already small team had been stretched thin. “But we are on it. The frail and vulnerable of our nursing homes, we knew from the beginning, were going to be at risk and the statistics are proving that they are,” she said.

Four days later, Persichilli and Gov. Phil Murphy urged family members struggling to get information from nursing home operators about their loved ones to call the state’s nursing home complaint hotline if they had concerns.

Complaints — from staff, family members or residents themselves — can be submitted to the DOH by email, fax or letter, or by calling the free 24/7 hotline: 1-800-792-9770. These allegations are sorted and those that could put residents or staff in immediate jeopardy must be addressed within two business days, according to federal law.

Another option is to contact the state’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman, an independent office created in 1977 specifically to advocate for nursing home and assisted-living residents over age 60. Although it has not been able to enter facilities since the state suspended visits in March as a result of the pandemic, the office has its own investigators and can refer cases to the DOH, or law enforcement, for further action.