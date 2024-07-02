U.S. gives key approval to Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm in New Jersey

The U.S. Interior Department approved the proposed Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm in New Jersey on Tuesday, giving a major boost to a project that would be the state’s first.

The project still requires an additional federal approval of its construction and operations plan, along with two state-level permits, before construction can begin.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the department’s decision marked the ninth offshore wind project approved under the Biden administration, green-lighting 13 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power 5 million homes.

“The Biden-Harris administration is building momentum every day for our clean energy future, and today’s milestone is yet another step toward our ambitious goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030,” she said in a statement. “Our clean energy future is now a reality. We are addressing climate change, fostering job growth, and promoting equitable economic opportunities for all communities.”

The project, consisting of two phases, would be built between Atlantic City and Long Beach Island in southern New Jersey. It would generate 2,800 megawatts, enough to power 1 million homes.

“This milestone brings us one step closer to delivering New Jersey’s first offshore wind projects, and for the state achieving its ambitious goal of 100% clean energy by 2035,” Joris Veldhoven, Atlantic Shores’ CEO, said in a statement. “We recognize the significance of this milestone, and we’re thrilled to work with our supply chain partners to continue making near-term investments and creating great paying union jobs.”