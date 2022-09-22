He said when the band got asked to play the festival, what stuck out to them was getting to play with a lot of people they’ve known for a long time.

“We’ve actually never played in Atlantic City before, so this is our first time there which is always cool to play in town for the first time,” MacCaughan said.

Todd Abramson is doing talent relations for Saturday’s event and said revitalizing Atlantic City as a music destination was one of the main reasons for setting up the festival.

“The Rolling Stones played there, The Beatles played in Atlantic City as well,” Abramson said. “Nowadays most of the events take place in casinos, but there’s some, you know, hope for some things outside the casinos.”

Tickets cost 95 dollars and can be purchased at the festival’s website. Doors open at 11 a.m.