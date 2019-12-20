At the Shore, relatively mild temperatures potentially ahead to close out 2019

The bone-chilling Arctic temperatures currently impacting the Jersey Shore will fade over the weekend leading to potentially mild weather to end the year, forecasters say.

For the period of December 25 through January 2, on average, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center forecasts between a 40 and 50% chance of above-normal temperatures at the Jersey Shore.

It is due to the jet stream remaining north of the region and keeping cold air bottled up in Canada.

But the forecast doesn’t imply what you might consider warmth — it is relative.

In Toms River, the normal high temperature for the last 10 days of the month is around 42 degrees, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

By Saturday, high temperatures should reach around 40 degrees — or slightly before normal — before rising to the middle 40s on Sunday and 50 on Monday through Christmas, according to NOAA.

AccuWeather’s 10-day outlook shows temperatures, on average, above normal in the middle 40s through the end of the year.