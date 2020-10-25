At least 2 dead, 7 injured after fire rips through Camden apartments

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

At least two people died and seven were hospitalized Sunday morning when a fire ripped through an apartment building in Camden, New Jersey, forcing some people to jump out of windows above the first floor to escape the flames.

Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Cramer Street around 3 a.m. to find the building engulfed and people running around while others jumped from windows to escape, Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper said.

“It’s very significant. We haven’t had anything like this in years,” he said.

The blaze got so big that the CFD had to declare it a three-alarm incident, calling in crews from about six other departments, Harper said, adding that another large fire erupted at the same time elsewhere. Firefighters from the other departments doused the flames of the second fire and helped the CFD take care of the first, he said. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the second blaze.

In addition to the deaths and injuries to civilians, the fire on Cramer Street caused a firefighter to dislocate his shoulder, Harper said.

The chief noted that “There is some information coming in now that’s making us think that it could possibly end up being suspicious in nature,” but they didn’t know for sure, and it would likely take the fire marshal until at least Monday to determine a cause.

Some 20-30 people were displaced, with the Camden County Office of Emergency Management sending out a bus to keep people warm while the Red Cross arrived to help.