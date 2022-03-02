A 40-day period of prayer, fasting, and sacrifice is underway in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Ash Wednesday started early at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City with about a hundred of the Catholic faithful receiving an ash cross on their forehead made from burning the previous Palm Sunday palm.

Father Dennis Gill, Rector of the Cathedral, said that he’s seen an increase in people coming to mass, and this year’s early morning Ash Wednesday service had about twice the attendance of the year before, when pandemic restrictions were still in place.

Gill said nothing replaces in-person mass for Catholics, and the concern for people assembling together has dissipated quite a bit as evidenced by the steady increase of worshippers attending church services.

This year about half of those in the Cathedral’s chapel, which is used for the early morning mass, were maskless.

Fr. Gill said Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the 40-days of Lent, the Catholic tradition which mandates fasting and abstaining from meat for those from the age of 18 to 59. The ashes are a secondary aspect of Lent, Gill said, with the most important aspect being prayer and reflection in preparation for the Easter season ahead.