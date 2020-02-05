This PennLive article appeared on PA Post.

With Vice President Mike Pence coming to central Pennsylvania today for a “Women for Trump” event, President Trump’s campaign is focusing on both the Keystone State and its female voters.

Pence, Trump administration spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are slated to appear at the Radisson Hotel in East Pennsboro Twp. at 5 p.m. Less than two months ago, President Trump, along with Pence, spoke before a capacity crowd at the Giant Center in Hershey. The visit comes as the U.S. Senate is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon and rule Trump should not be impeached.

The Women for Trump event illustrates the campaign’s efforts to energize women voters, but the Trump campaign is struggling with a gender gap, polls in Pennsylvania show.

Pennsylvania is widely considered one of the nation’s most critical battlegrounds in the 2020 election and the Keystone State could decide who wins the White House, analysts say. So both Republicans and Democrats are aiming to connect with women voters.

In Pennsylvania, only 34% of women think Trump is doing an excellent or good job, compared to 43% of men, according to a Franklin & Marshall College poll released last week.

Madonna said the decision to hold a Women for Trump event in the Harrisburg suburbs indicates the campaign’s concern about reaching women voters in Pennsylvania.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt he faces an important test in winning the votes of college-educated women,” said G. Terry Madonna, a political scientist at F&M College. “He doesn’t do well in the cities and suburbs and that’s where college-educated women tend to live.”

A separate poll also showed Trump having difficulty with women in Pennsylvania and other key battleground states. The Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll found 49 percent of women in Pennsylvania would vote for the Democratic presidential candidate, while about 35 percent of women said they supported Trump. The poll also found double-digit gaps in support among women in the three other states surveyed: Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“In general, we see the gender gap across all four states,” said Dr. Lauren Copeland, associate director of Baldwin Wallace’s Community Research Institute.

Nationally, the Gallup Poll released Tuesday found 49 percent of Americans surveyed approve of Trump’s job performance, his best approval rating since taking office. But in the Gallup poll, he fared worse with women. The Gallup poll showed 53 percent of men approved of his job performance, compared to 46 percent of women.

Groups advocating for women’s reproductive rights have assailed some of the president’s policies. The Trump administration moved to allow most employers to block coverage of birth control. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro led a lawsuit to prevent the rule from taking effect.

Last week, the House Democratic Women’s Caucus sent a letter to Trump to condemn what they termed a “continuing denigration of women in your rhetoric and policies.”