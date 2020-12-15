As coronavirus hits home, Pa. GOP shifts messaging but still rejects mandates

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

___

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Rep. Jim Rigby and his wife Kathleen considered themselves lucky when they said final goodbyes to her 89-year-old mother through a six-inch crack in a nursing home window.

Laura Oherrick was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of November at an assisted living facility in Bedford County. She died Dec. 5.

“Fortunately, because my brother-in-law is a nurse practitioner, he was able to gown up, go in, and open her window enough that we could talk through the screen,” said Rigby, a Republican lawmaker from Cambria County. “If she’d been on the third floor, that wouldn’t have happened.”

While Rigby said the facility “took every precaution” to protect Oherrick, her death “hit home.” Cambria County was not severely impacted by COVID-19 in the spring, but has recently seen spikes in cases, Rigby said, echoing concerns about hospitals contending with serious shortages in staff and other resources.

Oherrick’s death, as well as feedback from local health systems, led him to close his Johnstown district office to walk-ins and require appointments, a change other Republicans are also making.

But despite the worsening surge, GOP lawmakers largely have not changed their position on how Pennsylvania should approach the crisis — emphasizing personal responsibility, not state mandates.

A post on the Senate GOP’s official Facebook page criticized new mitigation efforts Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced last week, including a three-week ban on school sports and indoor dining, and the temporary closures of movie theaters, gyms, and casinos.

“It is possible to take this public health threat seriously and still believe that the governor’s inconsistent restrictions go too far,” the unsigned post said.

Wolf and Levine, joined by health professionals from across the state, cited rising hospitalizations as the reason why renewed efforts were needed. As of Monday, the Department of Health said there were more than 5,900 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20% in an intensive care unit, usually reserved for the most critically ill patients.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) said on her personal Facebook page that the COVID-19 spike and hospital challenges are “real.”

“What maybe isn’t so real is that restaurants are a major cause of the spike,” she continued.

While national studies have established high risk for virus transmission inside businesses like restaurants, the Department of Health has been hampered by a low response rate to its contact tracing efforts and lacks robust data. Of the 62,693 confirmed cases reported to the state between November 29 and December 5, just 4.4% people answered a question about whether they had visited businesses.

Of those who did provide an answer, 50% said they had gone to a restaurant.