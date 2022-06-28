Officials to announce arrest in Fairhill fire that killed Philadelphia firefighter

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Law enforcement officials will announce the arrest of an arson suspect in connection with a fire that resulted in the death of a Philadelphia firefighter.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on June 18 at a three-story restaurant and residential building on West Indiana Avenue. The fire had been put out, but then the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m.

Lieutenant Sean Williamson, 51, was killed in the fire. He was a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Williamson was most recently assigned to Ladder 18 in Hunting Park and leaves behind his mother and son. He was laid to rest Monday.