A series of financial failures by leaders in Delaware’s fastest growing school district triggered a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall this summer and a 10% property tax increase that “blindsided” residents, the state auditor has found.

Auditor Lydia York told WHYY News that while a “special inquiry’’ her office released today didn’t uncover any suspected criminal behavior at Appoquinimink School District, “sloppiness’’ across all levels of district financial governance contributed to the crisis.

“Appo,” as the Middletown-area district is known, has more than 13,000 students, the second most of Delaware’s 19 districts.

The district’s predicament was revealed publicly in July, when officials announced that Appo’s bank accounts didn’t have enough to cover two biweekly payroll periods, as required by state regulation. That led the board to boost the tax rate without going to referendum, and Superintendent Matthew Burrows to announce cost cuts.

The auditor’s review found that Appo was $2.1 million short of what was needed to meet monthly payroll for June.

The review found fault with Chief Financial Officer Eric Loftus, who resigned suddenly this summer, as well as Burrows and the school board. The review found that for the last three budget cycles, “the district significantly under-projected expenditures.”

Expenses were $1.7 million greater than projected in fiscal year 2023, $6.4 million higher in fiscal year 2024 and $7.2 million in fiscal year 2025, which ended June 30, the report found.

“Our findings reveal failures in budgeting, reporting, and review that have resulted in Appoquinimink running large deficits for several years running,” the review said.