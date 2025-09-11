Appeals court upholds New Jersey’s ban on carrying firearms in sensitive places

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a New Jersey law that barred carrying firearms in so-called sensitive places like schools and public gatherings.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 139-page opinion, recounted a longstanding history in the United States of prohibiting firearms in certain circumstances and reversed a lower court’s opinion that struck part of New Jersey’s law.

“As we look through our history, a pattern emerges: our Nation has permitted restriction of firearms in discrete locations set aside for particular civic functions and where the presence of firearms was historically regulated as jeopardizing the peace or posing a physical danger to others,” the panel of judges sitting in Philadelphia wrote.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin, a Democrat, praised the opinion in a statement.

“This decisive victory allows us to continue our critical work protecting the millions of people who call New Jersey home,” he said.

Pete Patterson, an attorney for one of the two groups of the New Jersey residents and gun rights supporters who brought the case, said they were disappointed in court’s decision and were evaluating what to do next.

Patterson also said they were pleased to prevail in part. The judges let stand the lower court’s ruling that stopped an insurance mandate in the law.