Another shot at addressing N.J.’s crisis of lead in drinking water

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey should finally begin addressing the crisis of lead in its drinking water in a systematic and long-term manner, advocates told a legislative committee Monday.

At the first meeting of the Assembly Special Committee on Infrastructure and Natural Resources, the issue of lead in drinking water, a problem particularly affecting low-income communities of color, dominated the more than 3 1/2-hour hearing.

The committee, newly established this legislative session, aims to address problems associated with New Jersey’s aging infrastructure, including drinking water, stormwater and wastewater treatment systems. By some estimates, it will take tens of billions of dollars to fund the required upgrades.

Too costly to fix

Lead leaching from service lines into residents’ homes has long been recognized as causing unsafe levels of the contaminant in drinking water not only in urban areas but also across the state. With the projected cost of replacing those lines estimated to be $2.3 billion by state environmental officials, however, few long-term fixes have been proposed.

That proved true during the hearing, even as some lawmakers acknowledged the need to come up with a funding plan.

“We need to find a find a revenue structure that is sustainable,’’ said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-Middlesex), the chairman of the committee. “This is an investment for the future. I believe it will start with this committee.’’

Gov. Phil Murphy has sought to begin addressing the problem, but for a variety of reasons those plans have yet to be realized. Last fall, Murphy proposed a $500 million bond issue, but it never made its way onto the ballot. In February, Murphy proposed setting aside $80 million in next year’s state budget, but that allocation has been scrubbed because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s one that shouldn’t be cut,’’ Karabinchak said. “In my personal opinion, that should be there.’’