Beach replenishment projects continue at the Jersey Shore, with another round slated to begin soon in northern Monmouth County.

The project involves the periodic nourishment of beaches in Long Branch, Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

The work, announced by U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., will begin next week to restore about one million cubic yards of sand to beaches that suffer from erosion caused by tidal activity and storms.

“These additional replenishment projects are critical to our beaches and communities along the Jersey Shore,” Pallone said in a prepared statement. “After Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey in 2012, coastal restoration projects like beach replenishment ensured that our beaches would remain resilient as we rebuilt our communities.

The Army Corps of Engineer plan calls for the work to finish by the end of November, barring any weather or mechanical delays.