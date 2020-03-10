Another Montco resident tests positive for coronavirus, bringing Pa. total to 11

Updated 12:53 p.m.

The total number of presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is now 11. The latest case is a resident of Montgomery County who is hospitalized, bringing the total number of cases in the county to eight. There is one case in Delaware County, one in Monroe County and one in Wayne County.

The patient in Monroe County has been released from the hospital and is in isolation at home, according to Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Rachel Levine at a press conference.

Patients who test positive locally are referred to as “presumptive” until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm the test results.

Number of presumptive cases in Pennsylvania: 11

Number of presumptive cases in New Jersey: 15

Number of presumptive cases in Delaware: 0

A student of the Upper School at Germantown Academy in Fort Washington also tested positive for the new coronavirus, and is in isolation at home, according to an email from Head of School Rich Schellhas.

Three other students from the Germantown Academy Upper School visited that student’s house last week, and are in self-quarantine for at least two weeks, as instructed by the Montgomery County Department of Health. A family member of that student also tested positive for COVID-19. (People who are sick will be in isolation, either at home or at a hospital. Quarantine refers to people who may not be sick, but are kept separate because they have been, or may have been exposed to someone who is sick. WHYY’s Sabrina Emms has more in this guide to coronavirus related terms.)

Germantown Academy is closed through March 17 and will launch an online education program called Virtual GA on Thursday, continue to disinfect school buildings, and cancel all campus events through spring break.

Tuesday morning, the University of Pennsylvania announced that all university-related travel, domestic or international, is prohibited at least until April 17, unless approved by the provost. The university recommends that all events or meetings of 100 people or more be canceled or postponed. They are preparing to move classes online. Spring break ends on March 15.