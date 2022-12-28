Firefighters rescue dog from frozen Bucks County lake on Christmas

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Volunteers from a Bucks County fire department are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a dog from a frozen lake on Christmas Day.

Dan Daccardi says he had taken his 65-pound black lab, Jack, to Brickyard Pond in Quakertown to use the bathroom before a long car ride.

Jack started chasing a flock of ducks onto the ice and ran so far that he fell into the frozen water.

“They’re coming out to save him,” Daccardi said on his video recording of the rescue. “This way, boy!” he hollered at Jack.