Fox with plastic tube stuck around neck sparks concern in Broomall

The group became involved after being tagged by concerned community members online. Bell said they are equipped with humane traps, live surveillance cameras, tracking equipment, and thermal drone technology.

“We know we have the resources and expertise to help in a situation like this,” she said.

The fox’s current location is unknown, but Bell and her team are working on a trapping plan with guidance from the Pocono Wildlife and Rehab Center. She urged the public to continue reporting sightings but warned against approaching the animal.

“It’s incredibly important that people do not approach the fox,” Bell said. “They certainly could – and will – bite. We don’t want anyone getting injured.”

Shuker said predators are not uncommon near his coop, but so far, there have been no casualties.

“Fortunately for the chickens, at a certain time they go into the coop and the door shuts – so they’re safe that way,” he said.

Bell said she doesn’t believe the public is any danger, however, she emphasized not approaching or chasing if seen and reporting sightings to Good Boy Dog Recovery, including the day, time, and direction of travel.