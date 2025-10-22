Fox with plastic tube stuck around neck sparks concern in Broomall
Good Boy Dog Recovery, a group that typically focuses on rescuing dogs, believes the fox has corrugated plastic piping around its neck.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A fox seen roaming neighborhoods in Broomall has sparked concern among residents and animal rescuers after video and pictures showed a piece of plastic tubing stuck around its neck.
Bill Shuker, a local resident, captured footage of the fox near his chicken coop around 2 a.m. on October 1.
“I think he was looking for something to eat,” Shuker said. “When I zoomed in on the video, I realized there’s something that goes all the way from his head down to the bottom of his neck.”
Good Boy Dog Recovery, a group that typically focuses on rescuing dogs, believes the fox has corrugated plastic piping around its neck. President Colleen Bell said the obstruction may have come from scavenging for food or attempting to enter a cat shelter.
“The longer he has it on, the more difficult it’s going to be for him to hydrate and eat,” Bell said. “And with winter coming, there’s a real urgency to get it off.”
The group became involved after being tagged by concerned community members online. Bell said they are equipped with humane traps, live surveillance cameras, tracking equipment, and thermal drone technology.
“We know we have the resources and expertise to help in a situation like this,” she said.
The fox’s current location is unknown, but Bell and her team are working on a trapping plan with guidance from the Pocono Wildlife and Rehab Center. She urged the public to continue reporting sightings but warned against approaching the animal.
“It’s incredibly important that people do not approach the fox,” Bell said. “They certainly could – and will – bite. We don’t want anyone getting injured.”
Shuker said predators are not uncommon near his coop, but so far, there have been no casualties.
“Fortunately for the chickens, at a certain time they go into the coop and the door shuts – so they’re safe that way,” he said.
Bell said she doesn’t believe the public is any danger, however, she emphasized not approaching or chasing if seen and reporting sightings to Good Boy Dog Recovery, including the day, time, and direction of travel.
